YOUR VIEW

Letter: Health care gaps cause lasting harm

One of the most glaring and gaping holes that COVID exposed throughout the American health care fabric was the spotlight showing that approximately 93% of American deaths involving COVID, according to the CDC, were 50 years of age and older. This definitive statement of the American (lack of) health care system from the Trump-era strategy of anything but Obamacare, to the Biden-era strategy of lacking a definitive and clear plan, has perpetuated a decades-long philosophy that people over a certain age are feeble, weak, sick and a drain on the American economy.

Having a healthier senior population begins by having those same seniors being healthier decades earlier. We make a healthier senior population by making healthier younger generations. America is failing dramatically in this arena.

We are making those above the age of 50 into a disposable generation.

We are losing.

Dr. Otto Janke

Cortland

