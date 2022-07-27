Letter: Health care gaps cause lasting harm

One of the most glaring and gaping holes that COVID exposed throughout the American health care fabric was the spotlight showing that approximately 93% of American deaths involving COVID, according to the CDC, were 50 years of age and older. This definitive statement of the American (lack of) health care system from the Trump-era strategy of anything but Obamacare, to the Biden-era strategy of lacking a definitive and clear plan, has perpetuated a decades-long philosophy that people over a certain age are feeble, weak, sick and a drain on the American economy.