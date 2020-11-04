Letter: Health care should be accessible to all

A family member of ours was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy several years ago when he was only in his 30s. He was receiving treatment for this condition when he lost his job and his health insurance. He went without medical care for five years until the VA began admitting veterans without service-related injuries but who have low incomes. By the time he received medical attention, his condition had greatly worsened and he required a pacemaker.

He has received good care and is now doing well. He gets affordable medications through the VA pharmacy. He is among the fortunate as many others continue to fall through the cracks, with incomes too low to afford insurance and medical care, but not low enough to qualify for Medicaid.

New York needs to lead the way with a universal health care system. The current coronavirus pandemic has made this more important than ever. People have lost jobs, and with those jobs often goes their health insurance. If they become ill, they may delay seeking medical care, leading to a further spread of the virus. Even some of those who are insured may find themselves unable to afford the medications and potential hospital care needed to treat the virus due to high co-payments and deductibles. We can expect high death rates, especially among those who already have serious health concerns.