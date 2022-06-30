Letter: Health care workers need support

1. Staff do so much with shrinking resources, including staffing. This is an important issue, especially in view of rising numbers of elderly requiring services and diminishing numbers of younger age populations who serve us and are leaving health care. 2. COVID-19 fatigue is real! You have to hear their stories. Essential workers who remain employed in this field carry pain and exhaustion with them. Imagine so many people you've cared for passing away on your watch. This issue needs public attention, not simply by health organizations per se. 3. Being a patient requires a mindset of respect, patience, and cooperation. Beyond receiving care, I had the privilege of becoming acquainted with my caregivers, brief though it was. I think it made us more real and human to one another and certainly my stay more tolerable and comfortable., maybe even speeding my recovery and hope for the future. I will not forget.