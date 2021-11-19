Letter: Health department deserves our gratitude

Although it may be dispiriting to know that sickness and suffering caused by COVID-19 is still with us, perhaps, we should focus upon the many people in our community who work every day to protect us.

There are many organizations and individuals in Cayuga County that deserve our thanks. Lately, I have thought about and felt deep gratitude for the Cayuga County Health Department.

Since the time that the virus began to infect people in New York in March 2020 — nearly twenty months ago —this small department, previously unknown to many in the county, has been the most informative, reliable and consistent group of public servants that our community could ever hope to be blessed with.

It takes but a moment to realize how the department protects and informs us. Consider these efforts which the department performed and continues to do for our benefit: coordination of testing, reporting results, conducting time-consuming contact tracing, providing guideline for safe public behavior and being given the responsibility to enforce mask and other mandates issued by New York state. Upon the arrival of vaccines, the department organized clinics, collaborated with local governments in the city and the towns, and communicated with us all.

These county workers have been courageous in protecting our health. They did not hesitate to call out Wegman’s, which is synonymous with Auburn, (and is my destination at least three times per week), and to chastise the management of Wegman’s for failing to accept responsibility for health violations, which dozens of local businesses readily accepted. I am grateful that the department stepped-up for our benefit.

I have learned a few basic facts about the department that are worth knowing. Currently, the department has 41 full-time employees. This includes people who work on other vital programs, such as environmental health and helping to provide food security to some of our fellow citizens.

The leadership that works for our public health includes: Aileen McNabb- Coleman, chair of the county Legislature; Elaine Daly, chair of the Legislature Health & Human Services Committee; Kathleen Cuddy, M.P.H., public health director; Eileen O’Connor, PE, director of environmental health; and Nancy Purdy, RN, BSN, director of county health services. Five intelligent, compassionate and strong women who, with their colleagues, continue to lead us through this pandemic.

Thank you.

Robert K. Bergan

Sennett

