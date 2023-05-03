My letter today is a special request going out to all the doctors and medical service providers in this region. We can’t get into your office. It is a constant surprise how often health care facilities and offices do not properly serve the disabled in wheelchairs.

Consider these experiences trying to access care:

One office asks us to drag an old metal specimen box to prop open the door. One office has no curb cuts out of the parking lot so you walk in traffic several blocks. For a patient at Upstate in a wheelchair there was no grab bar by the scale to allow patient to stand, so the wrong weight was entered in the chart. Since it's neurology, probably hundreds of wheelchair patients are weighed there, hopefully not, but probably incorrectly. One office said to knock on the window in the bushes and then the receptionist would come out to hold the door. The physical therapy place has two doors, neither of which has an auto opener, so we wait till someone is coming out to beg they hold the door.

Often with a lack of mobility the patient is resigned to not be able to access certain things. Sometimes there is just nothing that can be done, but this is a problem the medical profession has the resources to address but they don’t. If the lack of a grab bar makes a patient’s chart invalid, isn’t that important enough to take care of? I know everyone is busy, but that scale at Upstate (and maybe in your office) has been like that for perhaps the last decade.

Providers, please get into a wheelchair then try to get into your medical facility; cruise around your hallways on it and try to open doors. Can a person with weakness do it without help? Can the patient have a good experience at your office if they struggle to use the facilities? Simple fixes that do not cost much can make all the difference for your patient’s care. Maybe buy a grab bar from Lowes for $25 and install it over the scale to get the patient’s weight correct in their chart. Install delay open hinges so the doors aren’t closing on the patient or aide before they can get through the door. It’s not just the polite thing to do, it is equitable care. Anything less is insulting or discriminatory.

Susan Harris

Cayuga