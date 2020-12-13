Letter: Health professionals doing terrific work

Legislator Dennison's remarks about Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy in a YouTube video thoroughly disgusted me. Justifying his sexist comment as "free speech" is repugnant. Yes, our Constitution affords us protection of speech under the First Amendment. It does not, however, protect us from consequences of "free speech."

Legislator Dennison apparently sets a very low bar in dealing with the professionals and other employees in county government. This trend toward sexist, racist, xenophobic, etc., type comments has been normalized at the highest government levels. Mr. Dennison may have been sexist prior to his election but he apparently feels it's appropriate in a public arena.

I doubt Mr. Dennison has any idea of the enormous amount of work our public health department has been charged with. This pandemic has created a tremendous amount of additional work for Ms. Cuddy, director, Ms. Nancy Purdy, compliance officer, the other dedicated nurses and support staff. They work virtually around the clock, weekends and holidays to educate and protect our community, often at the expense of their own families. We are exceedingly fortunate to have these people in our corner.