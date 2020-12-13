Letter: Health professionals doing terrific work

Legislator Dennison's remarks about Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy in a YouTube video thoroughly disgusted me. Justifying his sexist comment as "free speech" is repugnant. Yes, our Constitution affords us protection of speech under the First Amendment. It does not, however, protect us from consequences of "free speech."
Legislator Dennison apparently sets a very low bar in dealing with the professionals and other employees in county government. This trend toward sexist, racist, xenophobic, etc., type comments has been normalized at the highest government levels. Mr. Dennison may have been sexist prior to his election but he apparently feels it's appropriate in a public arena.
I doubt Mr. Dennison has any idea of the enormous amount of work our public health department has been charged with. This pandemic has created a tremendous amount of additional work for Ms. Cuddy, director, Ms. Nancy Purdy, compliance officer, the other dedicated nurses and support staff. They work virtually around the clock, weekends and holidays to educate and protect our community, often at the expense of their own families. We are exceedingly fortunate to have these people in our corner.
As we watch the numbers of people testing positive increase, we must remember that for every such person, our health department must identify, track contacts, follow up on quarantines, maintain incredible amounts of data and do it with a smile. Believe it or not, not everyone in our community, such as Legislator Dennison, appreciates the hard work they do. They don't suddenly show up at a business and close them down. They follow state directives, seek to educate and inform people of the reasons for these directives. I'm sure it's not a pleasant task when people denigrate them, hang up on them, and demean them.
Mr. Dennison, at the very least, owes Director Cuddy a public apology. His crude comments only serve to demonstrate his lack of understanding and knowledge of the current crisis. Although his constituents may think his behavior as a legislator is acceptable, many more community members are abhorred he represents our county. Constituents may have elected him but the Legislature has no obligation to allow him to head committees which only embarrasses us throughout the county and state. The Legislature's condemnation of his remarks is a start. I hope the rest of our community appreciates the extraordinary commitment of our public health department. We, as a community, should be very proud of the health department's work on our behalf. I certainly am.
Ann Payne
Auburn
