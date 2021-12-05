Letter: Hedge fund owners are bad for journalism

I am writing out of deep concern about the news that the hedge fund Alden Global Capital "has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Entereprises for about $141 million" and "Alden says it does not foresee regulatory issues that could complicate a deal."

I am grateful for the Associated Press article in the Nov. 23 edition of The Citizen, as I believe that at this time, a local newspaper is more important than ever.

The article points out that Alden has a reputation for gutting newsroom staffs and raising subscription prices in an attempt to wring money out of papers.

How can this tsunami be stopped? What can we do?

I welcome suggestions.

Lili MacCormick

Aurora

