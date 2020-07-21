Letter: Help boost Cayuga County's census response

As the legislative representative on Cayuga County’s Complete Count Committee, I am asking for your help to achieve a Complete Count of all residents in Cayuga County during the 2020 U.S. Census. Our county’s current response rate of 55.8% lags behind the State’s (57.6%) and Nation’s (62.1%). Lack of internet access in our rural areas, second homes, transient populations, COVID and other factors are complicating response in Cayuga County. Response by residents on the city’s west side and in the rural extremities of the county is among the lowest.
The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on our local and regional economy continues to unfold but is substantial. A complete and accurate census count is important now more than ever; our county’s response will determine the resources directed to our community for the next 10 years. Hundreds of federal spending programs rely on census data to distribute more than a trillion dollars to state and local governments, businesses, nonprofits and households across the nation. Census response also influences the strength of our county’s political representation in Albany and Washington, and will be used to redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries.
There are a number of ways you can help insure a complete count in Cayuga County. First, if you have not yet completed the census, please take a moment to do so. Respond by mail, online at my2020census.gov or by phone (English 844-330-2020, Spanish 844-468-2020, other languages available).
Second, please do what you can to help promote the 2020 Census. If you are planning a community event, invite the U.S. Census Bureau’s mobile response team and help people complete the census on site. If you are on Facebook, like the Cayuga County Complete Count page, www.facebook.com/CayugaCensus2020 and help cross-promote information posted there. If you are involved in production of newsletters or other marketing materials, mention the census on your literature. If you have free time, consider volunteering to distribute census brochures and posters.
Your response is needed to ensure our county is fairly represented and receives its fair share of funding for health care, public safety, education, child care, and more. I challenge everyone to do just one thing to help promote the census in Cayuga County. Respond today, and please help spread the word! Contact me any time for further information or to get more involved in Cayuga County’s census outreach efforts.
Tricia Kerr
Auburn
Tricia Kerr is a Cayuga County legislator representing District 12.
