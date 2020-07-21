Letter: Help boost Cayuga County's census response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the legislative representative on Cayuga County’s Complete Count Committee, I am asking for your help to achieve a Complete Count of all residents in Cayuga County during the 2020 U.S. Census. Our county’s current response rate of 55.8% lags behind the State’s (57.6%) and Nation’s (62.1%). Lack of internet access in our rural areas, second homes, transient populations, COVID and other factors are complicating response in Cayuga County. Response by residents on the city’s west side and in the rural extremities of the county is among the lowest.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on our local and regional economy continues to unfold but is substantial. A complete and accurate census count is important now more than ever; our county’s response will determine the resources directed to our community for the next 10 years. Hundreds of federal spending programs rely on census data to distribute more than a trillion dollars to state and local governments, businesses, nonprofits and households across the nation. Census response also influences the strength of our county’s political representation in Albany and Washington, and will be used to redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries.