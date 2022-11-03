Letter: Help Democrats keep the House

I would like to address Claudia Tenney’s recent “Commitment to NY-24.” The platform supposedly “addresses some of the biggest issues – namely the economy.” She supports making the Trump (rich people) tax cuts permanent. How will that help with inflation? She opposes the Green New Deal to address climate change. Climate change is real and needs to be addressed. How will not addressing it help with inflation? The reality is with increasing catastrophes like wild fires, flooding and hurricanes, not addressing the climate will make things much more expensive. She wants to repeal the estate tax so rich folks can keep all the money in the family. How does that address inflation? She supports gas drilling by hydrofracking. We are blessed with an abundance of good water sources but she wants to risk polluting our lakes and aquifers to get more carbon emitting natural gas. How would this address inflation? She wants to impeach Joe Biden. How will that address inflation? Auditing COVID relief funds? That is already happening. How will that address inflation? Defending the Second Amendment, opposing defunding the police (which is not happening), Election Integrity Caucus (the more subtle way of supporting the big lie), etc. And none of it addresses inflation. Notice she made no mention of her stance on abortion, rest assured she would support a federal ban. The Republicans are all about power, not helping us. Inflation is a global problem caused by: 1 The global effect of the COVID-19 pandemic clogging supply chains. 2 Putin’s war (with OPEC+’s help) raising the global price of oil. 3 Greedy corporations hiking prices to increase their profits.