Letter: Help for farmers took too long

On top of the horrendous and increasing COVID-19 deaths, there are the continuing deaths due to lack of food, not only in this country but worldwide.
So what are American farmers doing to help the cause? They've done what they've always done and provide us with high-quality food at reasonable prices.
However, because of the lack of demand from closed super markets, restaurants, etc., due to the coronavirus sicknesses, lockdowns, etc., American farmers - from Arizona, Ohio, New York, Texas, Wisconsin, etc., have dumped over 43 MILLION GALLONS of milk into their lagoons and manure pits — so far.
They've also smashed their surpluses of eggs; ploughed under their beans, cabbages, tomatoes, lettuces and other vegetables and fruits.
One farmer in California alone destroyed his lettuce field that would've produced 80,000 cartons of lettuce.
Another farmer in Cayuga County dumped an 8,000 gallon truckload of milk into his lagoon.
There are some farmers who are providing their surpluses to food banks (thank you) but most are doing similar destructions of their crops and are feeling the pain — both moral and economic.
Moral, because they know it's disgraceful and a sin and just the wrong thing to do.
And as for the economic side, some say they have no choice because they can't get a fair price for their products or can't afford to keep their labor force on the payroll because of potential coronavirus infections or lack of demand.
However, although they can't get fair prices for their products, I believe they should never destroy but sell (yes, even at below market prices) or better yet, all should donate their products to the millions of hungry Americans and other nations.
So why didn't President Trump, who just gave the major airlines a $25 billion bailout and other big Wall Street firms, corporations, etc. a piece of the $2.3 trillion stimulus package not include some specific billions to help our hurting farmers?
Why was it OK to provide our farmers, a few years ago, around $32 billion because of "his" dumb tariff battles with China, etc., but not now? Yes, his fault.
Even though this time, it was not the farmers' (or his?) fault but the coronavirus', Trump again couldn't take the heat any more and finally acquiesced and provided our farmers another $19 billion in order for them to survive and keep feeding America and the World.
Hallelujah! What took you so long, Mr. President?
Bill Balyszak
Fleming
