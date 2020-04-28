Letter: Help for farmers took too long

And as for the economic side, some say they have no choice because they can't get a fair price for their products or can't afford to keep their labor force on the payroll because of potential coronavirus infections or lack of demand.

However, although they can't get fair prices for their products, I believe they should never destroy but sell (yes, even at below market prices) or better yet, all should donate their products to the millions of hungry Americans and other nations.

So why didn't President Trump, who just gave the major airlines a $25 billion bailout and other big Wall Street firms, corporations, etc. a piece of the $2.3 trillion stimulus package not include some specific billions to help our hurting farmers?

Why was it OK to provide our farmers, a few years ago, around $32 billion because of "his" dumb tariff battles with China, etc., but not now? Yes, his fault.

Even though this time, it was not the farmers' (or his?) fault but the coronavirus', Trump again couldn't take the heat any more and finally acquiesced and provided our farmers another $19 billion in order for them to survive and keep feeding America and the World.

Hallelujah! What took you so long, Mr. President?

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

