Letter: Help for Ukraine is taking too long

As of 1/20/23, America has provided Ukraine more than $27.4 billion in security assistance.

I’m confident that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian nation and millions of others are thankful for this aid but they need more — now.

A few days ago, 31 M1 Abrams Tanks were promised by the US and 14 German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks were promised by Germany to Ukraine.

Finally, the US and Germany are on the same page ... almost.

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholtz has agreed to do so and gave his blessing to other European nations to do the same. Danka. Hopefully, other European nations follow his lead — as soon as possible — please.

I say almost because Germany will send their 14 Leopards from their own military inventory in two to three months — still quite long but much quicker than what the US plans to do and makes no sense.

The 31 M1 Abrams tanks won't arrive in Ukraine this spring when both the Russian and Ukrainian forces are set to begin new offenses because of some political decision not to transfer them from US stocks but order them from the manufacturer.

I’m confident the US manufacturer of these MIs doesn’t hold these expensive tanks in inventory.

And according to some US Officials, it will take 12 months or longer for the initial shipment of these 31 Abrams. Ridiculous!

Maybe Poland will agree to send some Abrams to Ukraine in that they purchased 250 of them from the US last year?

And over the years, the Pentagon has purchased more than 7,000 of these tanks, so it’s not like there’s a deficit of these tanks in US and our allies’ inventories.

Also, more than 400 M1 Abrams tanks have been removed from the largest Marine Corps base (29 Palms, California) as part of the military branch’s “new force structure plan” unveiled in March and were shipped to the Army’s Sierra Army Depot in California, a storage facility, and to Anniston Army Depot in Alabama.

Additionally, according to Lt. Gen. Benjamin Hodges (Ret), who was commanding general of the Army in Europe on the Jan. 25 PBS "NewsHour," the US has stored in Europe a brigade’s worth of Abrams, or around 90.

As one can see, there are many Abrams available now from various inventories, so why are we going to a manufacturer instead?

Ukraine needs M1 Abrams ASAP if they are to win this dumb war and not wait to be slaughtered by Putin’s missiles and tanks in the next 12 months.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming