Letter: Help inform book on local railroad

I am writing the history of the Auburn branch of the New York Central Railroad and would like to hear from readers who might have information and pictures they would be willing to share. At the moment I am looking for a photo of Joseph C. Phillips, the last ticket agent in Auburn, who retired in 1959, a year after passenger train service was discontinued on the line. At the time of his death on Aug. 22, 1979, he and his wife lived at 51 Standart Ave. They had two sons, Robert E. of Owasco and Joseph B. Phillips of Auburn; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I can be contacted at 224 Arnold Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210 or (315) 475-8748 or Railroad@twcny.rr.com.