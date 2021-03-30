Letter: Help Native American schools through COVID-19

In light of the pandemic, Native Americans have suffered at greater numbers than others in the United States of America and continue to do so and are in need of assistance from all of us.
There are two extremely helpful Native American schools to their communities:
St. Joseph's Indian School
P.O. Box 326
Chamberlain, SD 57326
St. Joseph's Indian School helps the "Lakota Sioux children" and elders/adults and sends you progress reports and where the money is used.
St. Labre Indian School
P.O. Box 216
Ashland, MT 59003-9989
St. Labre Indian School helps the "Northern Cheyenne and Crow Children" and more than 161 children and 241 elder/adults with food in their communities.
We ask for your generosity as many of the Native American nations have been hit "very hard" with COVID-19 and many are in quarantine and food is delivered to many of them to survive.
As we are all Americans and know the history of this country, we cannot allow or let any of the Native American nations suffer this horrible pandemic that has devastated many citizens of these nations. We ask all of you to please donate whatever you can to both of these Native American schools, as they will thank you monthly via letters from the children and a monthly newsletter.
May god bless all of you.
Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo
Auburn