Letter: Help Native American schools through COVID-19

In light of the pandemic, Native Americans have suffered at greater numbers than others in the United States of America and continue to do so and are in need of assistance from all of us.

There are two extremely helpful Native American schools to their communities:

St. Joseph's Indian School

P.O. Box 326

Chamberlain, SD 57326

St. Joseph's Indian School helps the "Lakota Sioux children" and elders/adults and sends you progress reports and where the money is used.

St. Labre Indian School

P.O. Box 216

Ashland, MT 59003-9989

St. Labre Indian School helps the "Northern Cheyenne and Crow Children" and more than 161 children and 241 elder/adults with food in their communities.

We ask for your generosity as many of the Native American nations have been hit "very hard" with COVID-19 and many are in quarantine and food is delivered to many of them to survive.