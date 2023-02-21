A question that often arises is “What are the unintended impacts of using insecticide to prevent hemlock woolly adelgid from killing hemlocks?” This is an important question that the HWA research community is taking very seriously.

First note that in the Owasco Lake watershed, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association is seeking to protect only the subset of hemlocks that professional foresters consider critical to continued good water quality. That means that by far the majority of Owasco’s hemlocks are not receiving insecticide treatment. The mortality rate for untreated hemlocks is very high, nearing 100%. And only New York state-certified applicators are licensed to apply imidacloprid. OWLA hires the services of these applicators.

At the recent, annual NYS HWA manager’s meeting, Dr. Elizabeth McCarty reported on more than 10 years of in-forest observation and assessment. She has been studying imidacloprid movement after hemlock treatment for a wide range of potential off-target impacts. She has looked at insects and spiders living in the tree canopy, soil, and nearby water, and at residual imidacloprid amounts. Most of Dr. McCarty’s research has focused on soil application of imidacloprid, which is the most common method used outside of New York (here we usually apply it directly to the hemlock’s bark or inject it into the trunk). She found minimal off-target impacts, but there were some.

McCarty’s aquatic insect studies found no changes in aquatic insects after imidacloprid treatment. For the insects and arthropods in the tree canopy, she did see some reduction in some species after treatment, but all the species remained on the trees at some level. If the hemlocks died, all those insects would lose their habitat. Note also that hemlocks are self-pollinating. No insects, bees or birds are involved in that process.

Overall, the message from this very relevant, long-term, in-forest work is that while there are small impacts to the ecosystem around treated hemlock, these effects are dwarfed by the impacts of losing the hemlock from our forests — which is what happens when they are not treated. That’s why professionals at the NYS Hemlock Initiative at Cornell are so focused on conserving watershed critical hemlocks through treatments in the short term, and working to develop a biological control solution for the long term.

Dana Hall

Auburn

Dana Hall leads the Owasco Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Suppression Program.