Is our water truly safe?

There have been recent articles on 9WSYR and in The Citizen regarding the water quality of Owasco Lake. And we certainly commend the efforts of Owasco Watershed Lake Association and the Skaneateles Lake Association. However, after a good deal of online research, anyone that drinks the water from Owasco or Skaneateles lakes should at least ask some questions.

There are efforts currently underway to stop the spread of the wooly adelgid in hemlocks that line the ravines on both lakes. The chemical that will likely be used is imidacloprid, a widely used insecticide that is in a class of chemicals called neonics.

Three types of these chemicals, imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam, are heavily restricted in Canada and banned in most European countries. Imidacloprid is now also considered to be a PFAS — a forever chemical. Neonics act on the nervous system of insects, paralyzing them. The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources has done studies that shows neonics can move into the nectar of flowers, in turn affecting pollinators. Pollinators, especially bees, are the lifeblood of our planet, without them the food supply will be greatly affected. Neonics can also leach into the watershed for years, even decades.

Recent studies by Cornell University have also stated these types of chemicals are contributing to the decline of many birds species. A 2019 study by Science.org shows we have a 50% reduction in grassland birds due to the heavy use of insecticides in breeding and wintering areas.

While imidacloprid is an approved chemical on a state and federal level, bear in mind DDT was also OK to use back in the day.

In an article from Natural Resources Defense Council it was stated that, "Neonics are so ubiquitous in the environment and in our food and water that the CDC reports half of the US population is exposed on a regular basis — a concerning statistic given research indicating neonic exposure may increase the risk of human neurological and developmental harm, including malformations of the heart and brain, memory loss and tremors."

We certainly do not propose that either of us has an education or experience in this field, but given the fact this information is readily available why aren't more people questioning the use of neonics?

We certainly must protect our lakes from runoff and erosion. However, the cure of using neonics may very well be worse than the disease.

Tom and Martha King Adessa

Auburn