Letter: High school has no name at the moment

I was blessed to live in Auburn from 2017-2020, and felt it was a joy and privilege to walk the streets in a town Harriet Tubman once called home. I have continued to read The Citizen since I moved away, and I have been surprised by the continual bickering in these pages about the possibility of naming Auburn’s high school after Harriet Tubman.

It seems apparent that the school presently does not have a real name: (Auburn) + (High School) is simply a functional combination of words which indicate (Location) + (Thing). All over town, one sees the same combination at (Auburn) Correctional Facility and (Auburn) Diner and (Auburn) Discount Liquor and many other local places. Whether the high school is named after Tubman or Beyoncé or Elvis or anyone else, it will continue to be the (High School) located in (Auburn), which is all its present functional name indicates.

I do not see how anyone who really understands who Harriet Tubman was, and appreciates her heroic role in history, could be less than enthusiastic about honoring a currently unnamed school with her name. Nothing the current name includes would be lost, and her name would be an ever-present reminder to all people of good will to live out her ideals.

Philip Fillion

Dallas, Texas

