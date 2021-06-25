Letter: High school name doesn't need changing

As I have proposed, perhaps the Auburn community can vote to name the next new road or next new bridge, or some other new similar and appropriate unnamed project?

Just as I don’t recommend or embrace re-naming of AHS, I also don’t recommend or embrace re-naming places into the Auburn Booker T. Washington & Harriet Tubman Community Center, The Edward T. Boyle/Harriet Tubman Center or The Seymour & Harriet Tubman Public Library.

If AHS really has to be re-named, then maybe the Auburn community could embrace the new name: “Auburn John L. Hardenbergh High School” since Hardenbergh is officially listed as the founder of our beloved community?

Auburn history:

The area now known as Auburn was established in 1793 by Hardenbergh, a veteran of the American Revolution. It grew around a mill and was originally known as Hardenbergh's Corners. It was renamed Auburn in 1805. It was named after the Yorkshire town cited in "Deserted Village," a poem by Oliver Goldsmith. Auburn was initially incorporated as a village in 1815, and was reincorporated as a city in 1848.