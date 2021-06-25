Letter: High school name doesn't need changing

After reading Preston Wilson’s letter of June 18 regarding re-naming AHS, I felt the need/urge to comment one last time.
I’m not sure, as Preston’s letter indicates, what is so systematically racist about the name “Auburn High School”?
The definition of auburn: adjective: (chiefly of a person's hair) of a reddish-brown color; noun: a reddish-brown color.
As my previous letter mentions, the true reason not to change AHS name is a common sense, cost effective, logical, practical reason.
After all, there are several already existing examples commemorating Harriet Tubman, one of Auburn’s most treasured, highly revered and tremendously courageous all-American and Auburn, NY’s heroic icon:
- The Harriet Tubman statue at NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center: 2019
- The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park established in 2017
- The Harriet Tubman Memorial Highway (Route 34 in 2010)
- The Harriet Tubman Residential Center (HTRC) opened in 1994
- The Harriet Tubman plaque at Cayuga County Courthouse dedicated June 14, 1914
- Harriet Tubman Home for Aged established 1908
- Tubman residence historical home site
- Harriet Tubman Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church
- The Harriet Tubman gravesite, official historical gravesite located in Fort Hill Cemetery
- Harriet Tubman Day observed on March 10 as of 2003 (made official in NY, sponsored by Sen. Mike Nozzolio, passed as Bill A2087)
As I have proposed, perhaps the Auburn community can vote to name the next new road or next new bridge, or some other new similar and appropriate unnamed project?
Just as I don’t recommend or embrace re-naming of AHS, I also don’t recommend or embrace re-naming places into the Auburn Booker T. Washington & Harriet Tubman Community Center, The Edward T. Boyle/Harriet Tubman Center or The Seymour & Harriet Tubman Public Library.
If AHS really has to be re-named, then maybe the Auburn community could embrace the new name: “Auburn John L. Hardenbergh High School” since Hardenbergh is officially listed as the founder of our beloved community?
Auburn history:
The area now known as Auburn was established in 1793 by Hardenbergh, a veteran of the American Revolution. It grew around a mill and was originally known as Hardenbergh's Corners. It was renamed Auburn in 1805. It was named after the Yorkshire town cited in "Deserted Village," a poem by Oliver Goldsmith. Auburn was initially incorporated as a village in 1815, and was reincorporated as a city in 1848.
I’m surprised Preston isn’t most proud of the school's original “Auburn” name and the community supporting it, especially after serving 40 years teaching there along with many wonderful educators and staff members? Why unnecessarily change what already works?
Go Maroons!
Brad Doan
Auburn