When is a tax increase not a tax increase?

In the Saturday, Jan. 28, edition of the Citizen, state Sen. Tom O’Mara reported to have introduced a bill that would allow the New York State Department of transportation to increase speed limits to 70 mph.

My guess is that Gov. Kathy Hochul would love to have this bill pass and will bet (hello DraftKings – get it?) to have the bill pass…

1. At faster speeds – faster use of gas consumption.

2. Faster use of gas consumption – means more fill-ups.

3. More fill-ups – more tax revenue for the state. Etc. Etc.

Some drivers now can not drive at normal speed – what will happen with higher speeds? From my point of view – what I see on the roads now, the (my) laughter would tremendously increase. Laughter is the best kind of medicine! Imagine the new NASCAR wannabes.

Yet again ...

1. More people involved in crashes – more injuries.

2. More injuries result in higher auto insurance for all of us! 3.

Higher premiums result in more tax revenue for the state. Etc. etc.

Ivan Guzylak

Sennett