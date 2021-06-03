Letter: History reflected in U.S. politics of today

On Memorial Day, I remembered my father and uncles, all now deceased, and their contributions in World War II in Africa, Italy, Europe and the Pacific. I consider that they only fought that war because of a man who used lies, half-truths, prejudice and a call to Make Germany Great Again after their defeat in WW1, a man named chancellor by a political party whose members sought individual power and were willing to lie and cover-up to get it. The result is a matter of history. I can only speculate what the men and women who fought and those that died in that war would think of the political atmosphere in the USA today.