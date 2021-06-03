 Skip to main content
Letter: History reflected in U.S. politics of today
YOUR VIEW

On Memorial Day, I remembered my father and uncles, all now deceased, and their contributions in World War II in Africa, Italy, Europe and the Pacific. I consider that they only fought that war because of a man who used lies, half-truths, prejudice and a call to Make Germany Great Again after their defeat in WW1, a man named chancellor by a political party whose members sought individual power and were willing to lie and cover-up to get it. The result is a matter of history. I can only speculate what the men and women who fought and those that died in that war would think of the political atmosphere in the USA today.

Michael Thomas

Port Byron

