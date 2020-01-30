Letter: History will look poorly on Katko

Congressman Katko in his endorsement on Donald Trump's candidacy has clearly come to a point where he can no longer differentiate between pursuing political expediency and pursuing right over wrong.
Some say that he once was a reasonable person, but he has been clouded by politics and is no longer going in a direction that is morally excusable.
It is time for him take stock of where he has come and question whether it is where he wants to be in his life and his career — acting as a surrogate for Donald Trump.
History will undoubtedly look poorly upon him. It will not be clouded by political expediency.
Jonah Minkoff-Zern
Syracuse