Governor Hochul and her band of Legislator apostles have struck again. Just when New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision didn’t already have enough problems, they forced the HALT Act (Humane Alternatives to Long Term Solitary Confinement) down everyone’s throats. This has recently led to inmate deaths and serious assaults on staff. Just within the last week serious assaults have occurred at the Collins Correction facility, causing one officer to remain at the hospital for a week's time to recover from these vicious attacks.

The work was already stressful enough and to add a free rein with zero penalties, now gives these vicious criminals a green light to attack at will. If a convicted felon cannot obey the rules of society on the street, he is moved out of society and placed into prisons and jails. When you remove a tool from a criminal who couldn’t obey rules inside the prisons, what is left to protect our public servants? Do they not deserve better?

It is time that this governor focus her attention more on her public servants that protect society and she protect those men and women. She is focused more on rewarding criminal behavior than the lives of our officers. Why cannot she speak up for them?

Vincent Blasio

West Seneca