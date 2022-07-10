Letter: Hochul does not respect your rights

Albany defies the rule of law:

When a politician or a law enforcement officer take the oath of office, they swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the state they reside in. Emotional responses based on disagreement of rulings do not fall into this category. Laws are supposed to be passed after presenting information, necessity and the proper debate on the floor.

Hochul and her lackeys in Albany demonstrated last week, in another ramrod, Cuomo-style legislative session, they only want to curtail the rights of legal firearm owners; in spite of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

All of these measures that were passed have no basis in fact or are of any substance that will address crime in New York state. In fact, all Hochul did was to sign into law more gun-free zones for criminals to operate.

According to Department of Justice information, concealed carry firearm owners rarely commit crimes with their firearms. So why the need for new laws? Control and attrition are the answers!

Hochul was asked earlier in the week about the stats of legal gun owners committing crimes, and she would not answer that question!

We have seen repeatedly that Democrats want to wet nurse and enable criminals via bail reform, appearance tickets for violent crimes and pardons. Sadly, based on the numbers of registered voters, we will probably have another Democratic governor, but I pray not! To elect Hochul will only take us further down the rabbit hole of higher crime, more government and higher taxes. God bless America — vote for Lee Zeldin before it's too late!

Tom Adessa

Auburn