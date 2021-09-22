Letter: Hochul stumbles on JCOPE appointments

Ethics oversight in Albany has been broken for decades, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was one of the chief reasons that problem worsened in recent years. In 2011, the former governor created the Joint Commission on Public Ethics to restore public trust in government and increase oversight of state ethics laws.

But over the course of the past 10 years, JCOPE has done nothing to inspire confidence. The makeup of the commission is so heavily tilted toward the governor’s advantage (six of its 14 commissioners were Cuomo appointees), that time and again the ethics panel appeared to do Cuomo’s bidding, rather than act as a true oversight panel. As early as 2013, Assembly Republicans had proposed legislation to replace JCOPE with an independent ethics watchdog.

However, with Cuomo’s resignation amid multiple scandals, an opportunity finally presented itself to get this right. Unfortunately, when Gov. Kathy Hochul had the chance to initiate positive changes to the embattled ethics agency, she woefully missed the mark.