Letter: Hochul wise to prioritize cybersecurity

Governor Hochul recently appointed New York’s first chief cyber officer, a signal that New York State takes seriously its commitment to defending against cybercrime and misinformation. Unfortunately, Congress’ crusade against the tech sector could surrender our cybersecurity to bad actors, exacerbate the disinformation crisis that is dividing our nation, and could ultimately cede our technological leadership to our global adversaries.

Under proposals that Senator Schumer may soon bring to a floor vote, data security, innovation, and the ability of platforms to moderate hateful content are at risk. To avoid appearing anti-competitive under rules outlined in the proposed American Innovation and Competition Online Act, digital platforms will have to host unsavory content providers and share user information with potentially dangerous offshore data analysis companies that seek to manipulate our economy, our political system, and our lives.

As written, the bill could dramatically affect the incentives that drive many startup acquisitions and make it harder to scale and widely distribute the latest encryption and cybersecurity technologies. These anti-innovation bills would ultimately allow malicious actors to evolve quicker than protections against them.

In our turbulent geopolitical environment, Gov. Hochul is right to prioritize cyber resilience. Earlier this year, New York’s government ethics agency was hacked. And last year the Colonial oil pipeline was forced offline by foreign cybercriminals — a painful thought today as gas prices continue to soar. And as if fuel prices are not high enough already, companies large and small face daily ransomware threats that currently cost more than a $1.4M a day to resolve.

Of course, tech platforms must act responsibly, and lawmakers should make sure they do, but Congress’ blanket “big is bad” attack on American tech shouldn’t overshadow online safety. We need an innovative and nimble tech sector working hand in hand with government to encourage innovation, reduce online hate speech and disinformation, and stave off the looming threat of cyberwar.

Elected officials should follow in Gov. Hochul’s digital footsteps and promote security in cyberspace, not push misguided legislation that would undermine it. Ensuring competition online is certainly admirable, too, but Congress needs to change course and make sure anti-monopoly measures don’t come at the expense of innovation, public safety, and our national security.

Chris Carney

Vienna, Virginia

Chris Carney is a board member at the American Edge Project and a former- U.S. Navy Commander, Pentagon counterterrorism and cybersecurity expert, a former US Representative from Pennsylvania.

