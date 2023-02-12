Regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul's refusal to help the widows and victims of Buffalo, let me say this:

She says that it was too hasty when the Legislature passed it last year. However, isn't it strange when Roe V. Wade was overturned last June, Gov. Kathy Hochul moved real fast it seems and panicky as well as hastily to put two abortion bills through, ramming it down the throats of the state Legislature in Albany.

This was just three days after Roe V. Wade was overturned. So therefore who is kidding whom? Gov. Kathy Hochul is a liar and a hypocrite. She will not help the victims or widows; however, when it comes to what she selfishly wants like abortion or any other liberal agenda, well that is different.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and others do not care about the victims or widows. All they think about is carrying out their liberal Marxist agenda, forcing it down the throat of everybody else.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn