I recently received an email from Kathy Hochul touting her budget for 2023. How nice. It had an opportunity to reply. I did. It was returned as un-deliverable. What a surprise.

She begins with “the New York Dream is slipping away.” MY RESPONSE: Your tax plan (not spending plan) continues to destroy our state. We are a nationwide joke. New Yorkers “dream” of moving and “slipping away.”

SHE WANTS: $1 billion for mental health so all New Yorkers have access. RESPONSE: We all don’t now? Describe how billions spent in the past didn’t before, sending more down the black hole.

SHE WANTS: “Funding” for 800,000 unit housing compact. RESPONSE: Code words for “affordable housing.” We have cities full of previously built affordable housing waiting to be torn down. Thirty years from now they will be monuments to your incompetence.

SHE WANTS: $337 million for gun violence and gun removal. RESPONSE: Spend it directly on creating a stronger police presence throughout our state. They’ll get guns off the street.

SHE WANTS: $5.5 billion for energy affordability, emissions, and clean air/water. RESPONSE: The most vaguely worded kickback plan ever. The rich will get richer. Energy, emissions, air and water won’t see measurable change.

SHE WANTS: “Increasing investment” of $7.6 billion in child care. RESPONSE: This has abuse written all over it. We haven’t seen enough with rampant misdirection of PPP? No mention of accountability.

SHE WANTS: $1.3 billion for “economic development.” RESPONSE: How about returning the money back to the taxpayers. Let them develop the economy.

SHE WANTS: “Historic” $24 billion for education. RESPONSE: You put “Historic” and “Education” in the same sentence? How about teaching real history first, and then a review of how every school district spent their historic COVID money.

SHE WANTS: $9.1 Billion for “transformation investments in public transit.” RESPONSE: What money spent on transportation isn’t transformative? Show us the plan that is truly transforming, and we’ll show you the money.

SHE CONCLUDES WITH: In part, “You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines.” RESPONSE: Nobody in the State of New York remains on the sidelines more than you when it comes to the removal of our disastrous “bail reform laws.” Show us that you care about all the people and rid our communities of these laws that have destroyed victims rights and created an unsafe place to live. You can be the difference. Get off the sidelines.

Tom Graber

Fleming