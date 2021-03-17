Letter: Hockey game should not have been canceled

I recently read the March 9 sports edition about the Route 20 high school hockey game being canceled.

This is due to the Skaneateles and Auburn High School hockey teams and school districts not being able to agree to terms for allowing spectators into the rink.

During the COVID-19 era only home teams are allowed to have fans at most hockey games and all of the districts have been willing to play in front of home parents only, but not Skaneateles! The coach stated "we didn’t feel comfortable going over and playing Auburn when they have fans and we don’t. We were OK if there were no fans on both sides but that wasn’t put on the table."

In all my years of reading about and attending high school games, and coaching high school teams in various sports, I have never read a more ludicrous reason to cancel a game! Is the hockey season about the athletes or the parents!? Most normal level-headed adults who are involved with high school sports for the right reasons seem to be just happy that kids are competing and playing games! The Skaneateles athletic department should seriously look in the mirror and ask themselves what kids and sports are all about!