Letter: Hold our elected leaders accountable

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. Let's take a look at what he has done since taking office.

1. He has done a great job in getting COVID-19 vaccines for the American people. Many Americans have gotten their first and second shot, not all, but you can still get your shots throughout the year. For my fellow Americans, please get your shots. It is the best we can do to fight this killer disease. Please wear your masks.

2. Stimulus bill: I support this bill to help many Americans who need help in our great country. The do-nothing Republicans rejected it because they are playing politics and still supporting lying Donald Trump.

3. Executive orders: President Biden has signed a lot of these. One I don't support is for the border. I support finishing building the wall to help keep out illegal immigration coming in from Mexico. As much as I criticize Donald Trump, I support him on building that wall. This nation has to work together to have a strong border.