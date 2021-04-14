Letter: Hold our elected leaders accountable

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. Let's take a look at what he has done since taking office.
1. He has done a great job in getting COVID-19 vaccines for the American people. Many Americans have gotten their first and second shot, not all, but you can still get your shots throughout the year. For my fellow Americans, please get your shots. It is the best we can do to fight this killer disease. Please wear your masks.
2. Stimulus bill: I support this bill to help many Americans who need help in our great country. The do-nothing Republicans rejected it because they are playing politics and still supporting lying Donald Trump.
3. Executive orders: President Biden has signed a lot of these. One I don't support is for the border. I support finishing building the wall to help keep out illegal immigration coming in from Mexico. As much as I criticize Donald Trump, I support him on building that wall. This nation has to work together to have a strong border.
This is not easy; there is plenty of blame to go around. You have people from other countries who want a better life for themselves and families. They climb the walls, dig tunnels, swim across the rivers. They will work for cheap wages because it is a better life for them. The American people won't do that; we got it real good and don't realize it. For President Biden, change your law on border security.
On Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
1. The governor put COVID-19 into nursing homes. Seniors got sick and died. He is dead-wrong on this and should be accounted for it.
2. Reverse these new bail laws. Keep these thugs, killers, drug pushers, pimps and thieves in jail. Do not release them out so they can do the same thing again. I don't support him at all on that.
3. Marijuana legalization: Andrew Cuomo is dead wrong on signing that bill. Pass a discipline and respect law instead. We need that so badly.
4. Sexual harassment charges: These women's claims should have been made when it allegedly first happened. I don't believe these charges happened. I believe it is all dirty politics. Let the investigation go on and if he is guilty, he will have to step down.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn