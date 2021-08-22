Letter: Hold the bad landlords accountable

As I canvass the Auburn neighborhoods in legislative District 15 seeking votes for the November election, I talk to all kinds of people, including homeowners and renters. Both are frustrated and angry about the houses owned by bad landlords.

The homeowners are appalled by the eyesores around them — the houses in poor condition that these landlords have picked up for cheap and do little or nothing to improve or maintain, the very houses that drag down these neighborhoods.

The renters are frustrated by the conditions of where they live and their landlord’s minimal care of their property. Many such renters are low-income and qualify for federal housing assistance, which is paid directly to landlords in monthly checks, administered by Cayuga County. Rental rates in New York, set by the federal government, allow the landlords to charge more than $1,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. For low-income renters who are eligible for the federal Housing Choice Voucher program, the government cuts landlords a monthly check. On top of that, some landlords charge their tenants a couple of hundred dollars more.