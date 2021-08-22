Letter: Hold the bad landlords accountable

As I canvass the Auburn neighborhoods in legislative District 15 seeking votes for the November election, I talk to all kinds of people, including homeowners and renters. Both are frustrated and angry about the houses owned by bad landlords.
The homeowners are appalled by the eyesores around them — the houses in poor condition that these landlords have picked up for cheap and do little or nothing to improve or maintain, the very houses that drag down these neighborhoods.
The renters are frustrated by the conditions of where they live and their landlord’s minimal care of their property. Many such renters are low-income and qualify for federal housing assistance, which is paid directly to landlords in monthly checks, administered by Cayuga County. Rental rates in New York, set by the federal government, allow the landlords to charge more than $1,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. For low-income renters who are eligible for the federal Housing Choice Voucher program, the government cuts landlords a monthly check. On top of that, some landlords charge their tenants a couple of hundred dollars more.
To see these run-down houses, you’d think they could never sell. But they do, often bundled together with other run-down houses as income properties to new landlords who continue milking the system at the expense of the people they rent to, the surrounding homeowners, and the taxpayers of Auburn and Cayuga County.
Holding bad landlords accountable for their run-down properties usually involves taking them to court, which is expensive and time-consuming. But holding them accountable is crucial to improving these neighborhoods.
When elected I will call these landlords out, and do all I can to find concrete ways for homeowners and tenants to improve their quality of life.
Brian Muldrow
Auburn
Brian Muldrow is a candidate for Cayuga County Legislature District 15.