Letter: Holden shares the values of Auburn

When I was growing up in Auburn in the late 50s , it was a great place to be a kid. Everyone looked out for us and we could play all day without a care in the world. That was Auburn. Parents cared for their kids and wanted the best for them. Auburnians also appreciated their veterans and were quick to recognize their contributions. That was Auburn. Recently, the community raised several thousands of dollars to support Ukraine as they fight against Putin's illegal war. Again, Auburn cares.

This election, we need someone who represents the caring and decency of Auburn. Claudia Tenney is not Auburn. We need a representative with honor who wants to help our working class friends and neighbors.

We do not need a right-wing extremist who wants to strip women of their health care (including miscarriages, IVF and even contraception). We do not need an election denier who worships at the altar of Trump and not of democracy. We do not need someone who supports fracking instead of protecting the Finger Lakes.

And we certainly do not need another radical Republican who plans to cut back the Social Security and Medicare benefits earned by hard working Auburnians.

Instead, you can vote for Steve Holden. As a veteran myself, I respect Steve's commitment to our country and our democracy.

An Army veteran, he served in the Middle East and earned three bronze stars. His loyalty to American values cannot be questioned. He is a moderate who brings commons sense solutions for the reasonable and thoughtful people of our region.

He will fight for women's rights against the unrelenting attacks from right wing ideologues and their reactionary judges seeking to turn back the clock on progress for female independence.

He will keep Auburn and the Finger Lakes the place of beauty that it is. He will fight for a better future for our kids and grandkids so they have a Auburn experience similar to ours, one of hope and decency.

Finally, you can be sure Steve will not waiver in his support for Social Security and Medicare earned by the seniors of Auburn.

Your vote is crucial in this election. Tenney won her last election by just over 100 votes. Every vote counts. If you value our democracy for your kids and grandkids, you must vote in this election for Steve.

Roger Beer

Auburn