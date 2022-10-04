Letter: Holden supports freedom to learn

I’m a retired teacher who taught children to read,a skill they needed to gain a knowledge of factual history, and science and to become independent critical thinkers. The ability to read opens the world to everyone. Knowing fact from fiction helps all of us make independent decisions.

You may have heard that MAGA extremists, like the GOP candidate for Congress in our district, are bringing their political agendas to congressional districts by attacking schools by calling for certain books to be banned. As a retired teacher I say let kids read stories where they see themselves as the hero. Let kids experience characters different from themselves. They will deepen their humanity and empathy through books.

We may not agree on every issue, but we need to come together as grandparents, parents, teachers and students to reject this attack on schools. I know Steve Holden has the values that supports our students freedom to learn. Cast your on Nov. 8 for Steve Holden.

Carole Gehrig

Whitesboro