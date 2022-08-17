Letter: Holden the smart choice for Congress

Thanks for Steve Holden Jr. for the New York 24th Congressional District. I fully support his platform as detailed at his website, and am grateful for his giving the new 24th Congressional District a good choice for our future.

I am a semi-retired pediatrician and public health doctor in Auburn for the past 41 years with kids and grandkids in the area. I am a registered Republican but it seems the Republicans have given up on sustainable care for all. In the past they were fighting prejudice and protecting the environment.

Health care for all will help businesses, workers and the needy. Now one third of bankruptcies are due to medical expenses and many are unable to get regular affordable care to prevent disease and promote health. Taxes on those who are able to afford to help others, our infrastructure and our environment helps balance our budgets and economy.

Paying now for projects that are productive in the future was good when we built the Erie Canal 200 years ago, and should be good now building a clean electric grid, an improved internet, sustainable agriculture and a national health promotion program.

On Nov. 8, you may vote for Steven Holden Jr. for the representative to Congress from the 24th District, who promises to help these policies. His Republican opponents are now in a primary race. They oppose the above policies. I would recommend voting for Steven Holden Jr. for Congress to help sustainable care for all and our planet.

Dr. Phillip Gioia

Auburn

Dr. Phillip Gioia submitted this letter as an individual and not in his role as medical director for Cayuga County.