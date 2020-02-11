Letter: Honest politicians are hard to find

When I was a child I was told that anybody could become president ... and sadly, it's happened! Therefore it may be best if we view with "tongue in cheek" humor what's happening now.

Perhaps it's important to first give the definition of the word "politics." It is derived from the word "poly," meaning "many," and the word "ticks," meaning "blood sucking parasites." And so — perhaps — it's no accident then that jokes about politicians are among the most often repeated!

Mark Twain was best known for his political humor: “Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.”

Even President Reagan said, “In politics, absurdity is not a handicap.” He also said, “Politics is supposed to be the second oldest profession but I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.”

History has also proven that people are the same the world over ... easy to be fooled! However, at this time in our history there's a consensus among most of us that "an honest politician is one who, when he is bought, will stay bought." Many agree that the honest politician is actually a mythical creature!

