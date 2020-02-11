Letter: Honest politicians are hard to find

When I was a child I was told that anybody could become president ... and sadly, it's happened! Therefore it may be best if we view with "tongue in cheek" humor what's happening now.
Perhaps it's important to first give the definition of the word "politics." It is derived from the word "poly," meaning "many," and the word "ticks," meaning "blood sucking parasites." And so — perhaps — it's no accident then that jokes about politicians are among the most often repeated!
Mark Twain was best known for his political humor: “Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.”
Even President Reagan said, “In politics, absurdity is not a handicap.” He also said, “Politics is supposed to be the second oldest profession but I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.”
History has also proven that people are the same the world over ... easy to be fooled! However, at this time in our history there's a consensus among most of us that "an honest politician is one who, when he is bought, will stay bought." Many agree that the honest politician is actually a mythical creature!
You have free articles remaining.
Unfortunately we have a tendency to re-elect those who are repeat offenders! (Donald Trump knows this and it's to his advantage that the repeat offenders are being re-elected because politicians dare not stand up to their party's president! )
Whether we're Republicans or Democrats, we're like divorced parents who care more about getting the kids to hate the other one than they are their well-being. (We need to instead recognize that politicians and diapers have one thing in common. They should both be changed regularly, and for the same reason.)
When Trump says he wants to "Make America Great Again," it's really only for the "One Percent." (That "tax break" he gave to the 1% could have paid for the entire health program for every American!)
As a member of the clergy it is important to remind folks from time-to-time that God does not take sides in American politics.
It is said that “St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland.” I wonder though if he could do that for Congress?
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn