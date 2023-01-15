 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Honor more historic Auburn-area figures

There is a chance here for making Theodore case more visible to the tourists that come to Auburn each year looking for information on some of our famous people — restoring the Schine Theater with the marquee reading "Home town of Theodore Case, inventor of sound on film and talking movies," along with a showcase guiding the tourist to the famous Case workshop laboratory where the inventions were born. As the tourists travel down the historic path of South Street, it would be a welcoming sight to see a shining marquee with the name of another one of our famous people on it. A special thank you to Bill Balyszak, who took the time to research the grants that are available for the restorations and beautifications of certain areas in and around Auburn. I am hoping the mayor, city manager or city councillors could act on this project. We have many famous people buried here. We are History's Home Town. Let's prove it by recognizing more of them.

Mary Beardsley

Auburn

