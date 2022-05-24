Letter: Honor those who fought for freedom

Memorial Day was established to honor those who died in service to our nation. So then comes a question “what is the best way to honor”? Quick and easy answers are: participate in a parade, attend a solemn ceremony, put a flag on a grave site. These are all noble endeavors but for several years I have thought, “how would those who died want us to live?” I don’t think they would want us to be sad or upset when we think of them. I think they would want us to pursue lives full of honor, purpose, joy and happiness. I believe that is what they would be doing if they were still with us today.

As I have contemplated this more my thoughts have turned to “how then to pursue a life of honor, purpose, joy and happiness?” An answer I have come up with for that is to do something meaningful that helps others. In some cases that can be in the job you get paid for, but often you have to look outside what you do for a living to add more meaning to life. My recommendation is to find your cause, and commit some time and resources toward it through volunteering. There are many opportunities within churches and non-profits; working with elderly, children, veterans, etc., that would be very satisfying and are very much needed. When you see some fruits of your efforts, you will be rewarded with the good feeling of having done something meaningful for someone else.

A quote attributed to General George S. Patton Jr. ties into this concept well. “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived”. Live an honorable life worthy of the sacrifice made by others, by helping your fellow human beings live better. When you do, you will make this world a better place for everyone. That is what those who died in service were doing, and we can continue their efforts every day.

Kevin Swab

Owasco

Kevin Swab is the director of the Cayuga County Veterans Services Agency.

