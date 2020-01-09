To the citizens of District 10 and Cayuga County: It was an honor to be sworn into office on Jan. 2 as Cayuga County legislator for District 10 which covers the northwest quadrant of the city of Auburn. I am grateful and humbled for and by your confidence in my representation of you in this capacity. I will serve all of you with integrity, honesty and openness to assist in moving our district and all of Cayuga County forward in a positive and unified way.
In District 10 we have much to celebrate, and we have much to be grateful for due to the service of Mr. Joe Bennett, our former legislator who put in 12 years of public service in our interest. I know that we have much work ahead of us as legislators to work toward economic development, safe and clean water, continued public safety, the development of renewed youth programming, easier access to critical health and human services, and addressing the issues of our housing stock and the distress of such — all issues which I learned are strong priorities by you as we met and talked during the election and campaign season for District 10. These will be key issues on my agenda as I work for the interests of District 10 and Cayuga County overall.
I thank all who cast a vote and engaged in this critical civic duty and privilege. My responsibility is to represent ALL of you, and I look forward to my duties as your public servant. Finally, I look forward to continued dialogue as I will be conducting town halls on a regular basis. Please know that I will always be available to listen to your concerns and ideas. I can be called directly at (315) 294-8078 or emailed at hnightengale@cayugacounty.us. Again, I am grateful and honored to be your public servant. Thank you for this important opportunity to serve all of you.
You have free articles remaining.
Heidi Nightengale
Auburn
Heidi Nightengale is the Cayuga County legislator for District 10.