Letter: Hoping for more humanity in new year

I was out having a cup of coffee last week when I overheard a group of older men talking about the migrant situation at the border. They were opining on what could be done to solve this humanitarian crises. Then I heard it: “Shoot them.” My head spun and I looked at the person who offered this up as an option. I could tell by the expression on his face that he was less than pleased by my look of horror.

Well, they got one thing right — there is a humanitarian crises only it’s here — in this country. The simple fact is that our humanity is disappearing. It’s being upended and throttled into submission by the rot of hate and prejudice that has infected our population. It’s a cancer that has taken hold in some segments so much so that “shoot them” now rolls easily off a man’s tongue without so much as a hint of shame. No one disagrees that there is a problem on our border. This is true. True too, is that these are human beings, men, women, fathers, mothers, children — all loved by someone. All looking for a better life in a country that they view as the promised land and we, spoiled rotten by our good fortune to be here by sheer accident of birth, complain bitterly about what we don’t have instead of being grateful for what we do have. This season holds so much promise. I hope we can all be better, do better in 2023. Be kind. God bless us all. Merry Christmas!