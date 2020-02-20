Letter: Hoping people will rise against Trump

So, it has happened. The GOP (other than Sen. Mitt Romney) in a “sham” impeachment trial blocked (firsthand) witnesses and documents and then voted to acquit Trump. The GOP has further emboldened Trump and guaranteed that he can act (unchecked by Congress or the judiciary) as a dictator/king. The facts and evidence show that Trump will now escalate his “smear and fear” campaign (National Prayer Breakfast and East Room meeting) and seek retribution against all who were witnesses against him in the impeachment inquiry (Vindman, Sondland, Yovanovitch) and against those who criticize him (Romney). His revenge and retribution tactics are taken to make sure that others (the media/press, intelligence agencies) will not dare to speak out against him no matter how illegal, immoral, un-American and criminal his behavior. This is not the America I know!

The America I know, and hope is restored by the 2020 election, is best represented by an article I recently read that celebrates “Black History Month.” The article is titled, “The Grace of Great Things” by Parker J. Palmer written in 1998. It reads as follows: “I’ve often asked how people find the courage to make a decision like that (i.e. referencing Rosa Parks refusing to move to the back of the bus ... and, most recently, Romney’s impeachment vote), when they know that the power of the institution is going to come down on their heads, when it could easily lead to loss of status, loss of reputation, loss of income, job, friends and perhaps even meaning. The answer comes from studying the lives of the Rosa Parkses and the Vaclav Havels and the Nelson Mandelas and the Dorothy Days of this world. These are people who understand that no punishment that anybody could lay on us could possibly be worse than the punishment we lay on ourselves by conspiring in our own diminishment, by living a divided life, by acting and speaking on the outside in ways not consonant with what we know to be true on the inside.” (Sun Magazine, February 2020)