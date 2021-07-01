Letter: Hot temperatures are dangerous for pets

Central New York has already had a number of days over 90 degrees and we are only a few days into summer. In our quest to cool off to beat the heat, some people forget about how animals cope with the heat.
Cats and dogs have limited sweat glands compared to humans; they have a few sweat glands in their paws. Additionally they pant to cope with the heat, but that mechanism is not as efficient when the humidity level rises. Small, short-faced breeds such as pugs and Boston terriers have a more difficult time in high temps because of short nasal passages.
The best courses of action to help your pets cope with the heat are to have plenty of fresh cool water available, keep them shaded, if possible provide air conditioning or have a fan running if they are kept indoors. If you have an outdoor dog, make certain the doghouse is out of the sun as much as possible as temps in a doghouse can be stifling. New York state law requires dogs to have adequate/proper shelter during inclement weather and high temps are included.
When walking your dog always try to time the walk with early morning or the late afternoon when temps are lower and walk your dog on the grass instead of the blacktop. Dogs are closer to the surface and are more exposed to the heat; they also run the risk of burning their paws on hot blacktop. If it feels too hot for you, it is for them as well. Blacktop exposed to direct sun at 85 degrees for a few hours can be over 130 degrees! While some may feel it is stylish to jog or bicycle with a dog, this type of activity can result in long term joint injuries for a dog as well as pad abrasions.
Never lock a pet in a car during the summer as temps in the car can soar to dangerous levels very quickly. If you see a pet locked in a car on a hot day, call 911. Even at 75 degrees in the direct sun the temperature in a car can become dangerous for a pet.
If you witness an issue with a pet on hot day please reach out to us at (315) 707-8147 or call 911. Remember, it only takes a little time to just be kind.
Tom Adessa
Auburn
Tom Adessa is a humane law enforcement officer with the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.