Letter: Hot temperatures are dangerous for pets

Central New York has already had a number of days over 90 degrees and we are only a few days into summer. In our quest to cool off to beat the heat, some people forget about how animals cope with the heat.

Cats and dogs have limited sweat glands compared to humans; they have a few sweat glands in their paws. Additionally they pant to cope with the heat, but that mechanism is not as efficient when the humidity level rises. Small, short-faced breeds such as pugs and Boston terriers have a more difficult time in high temps because of short nasal passages.

The best courses of action to help your pets cope with the heat are to have plenty of fresh cool water available, keep them shaded, if possible provide air conditioning or have a fan running if they are kept indoors. If you have an outdoor dog, make certain the doghouse is out of the sun as much as possible as temps in a doghouse can be stifling. New York state law requires dogs to have adequate/proper shelter during inclement weather and high temps are included.