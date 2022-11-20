Letter: How can honest people support Trump?

I must not be alone in this United States in discovering that a person whom I had known for some time, more than 20 years, revealed his real character when challenged with a simple problem. In working together on many projects with my vehicles and in spending time in preparing and eating meals together, a person learns much, but evidently not everything, about another fellow human being.

In this case a person whom I figured was fairly honest and truthful, in the past, always claimed that he did not like liars and lying. But then came the test: Donald Trump. And now I have come up with just one question to ask of him, if ever I should see him again: "Did you always know that you were a big supporter of liars and lying, but was always just pretending to be morally sound? Or did you not know of this of your character and only learned of it when given the chance and would support such a lying piece of scum as Trump?"