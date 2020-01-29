Letter: How can Katko stand by Trump

An open letter to John Katko:
While it was not a surprise to see that you will support President Trump for a second term, it WAS a surprise to see you do it so openly and strongly.
Your reasons leave much to be desired. You cite his achievements. His economic policies such as the 2017 new tax law that leaves us billions in debt and benefits the 1%, not the rest of us? His new trade deal that despite the bravado with which it was presented was just a tweaking of the old? His China tariff war that has hurt local businesses and forced consumers and businesses to pay more? Increased security for the U.S.? Assassinating a terrorist on the foreign soil of a country with which we have security agreements without consulting their leaders and killing one of their own, with no thought as to the ramifications of such unilateral actions is not protecting our country.
Your endorsement supports the actions of a president who has authorized cruel policies that deter immigrants from seeking to escape violent and dangerous conditions in their home countries; endorsed family separations and the caging of children; reneged on campaign promises to protect Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid. Your support endorses bullying, misogyny, racism and social injustice. It promotes an insular policy for our country which actually participates in a global venue. And your support endangers our planet, our natural resources, our legacy for our children.
You have free articles remaining.
You want voters to judge you on your record as congressman. Well, you have walked in step with his policies. Your voting record is not one of a moderate.
The alternative, having a Democrat in the White House? Well, any of the current candidates would focus on providing health care and retaining preexisting conditions; work to formulate a fair immigration policy; support an equitable tax plan and work to decrease not increase our national debt; protect our fragile environment and project a positive image for the U.S. Each of them would return us to a country where morality counts.
And they would struggle to breach the divisiveness that Trump has encouraged by his brazen attacks on the foundations of our society.
A final question, Congressman. Would you hold up Donald J. Trump as a role model for our children?
Roseann Lorefice
Manlius