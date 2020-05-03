Letter: How Katko should advise Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Open letter to U.S. Rep. John Katko on your appointment to the reopening committee: Katko said, “I want to hear from you. Contact our office. Give us your ideas. So I can crystallize those ideas and go down and fight for you the best I can.”

So here are my ideas:

The primary effort you should support is to get funding for testing, testing, testing. We need diagnostic testing to know who is positive and negative. We need antibody testing to know who is immune. We need funds to effectively trace the spread once a person is IDd as positive to stop the infection rate.

Cuomo’s approach is exactly what needs to be implemented. NY must get funding from the federal government to bring testing up to scale. Identify the services/businesses that have the least risk to open and those that pose the greatest risk. Test people for whether they have immunity or not, and allow those who have immunity to return to work first. The services/businesses with the greatest risk should be last to open and those who have not had the virus should be the last to go back to work.

Trump should use the Defense Production Act more fully. His decision NOT to take a leadership role in this regard is weak. Making each state compete for essential supplies needed to deal with COVID 19 is costly, inefficient and ineffective.