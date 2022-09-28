 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Howland deserving of more recognition

While Kelly Rocheleau's article on the recent induction ceremony at the National Women's Hall of Fame was well written and informative, there was one glaring omission: more information about Emily Howland. Howland, a 2022 inductee, was a lifelong resident of Sherwood. She was an ardent abolitionist, and widely recognized as a pioneer and leader in the women's suffrage movement. Her work in the education of African Americans and the formerly enslaved was recognized in 1927 when, at the age of 99, she became the first woman to receive an honorary doctorate from the State University of New York. She was a generous philanthropist, providing support for over 50 schools, mostly African American, in the South. She was also one of the very first female bank directors, serving the First National Bank of Aurora from 1891 until her death in 1929.

Larry Bell

Sherwood

Larry Bell is historian for the Howland Stone Store Museum.

