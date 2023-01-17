Letter: Human composting is an abomination

Concerning human composting, as I read this piece of news about human composting, it is just one more step down the road to degradation.

As Dennis Post says, human bodies are not household waste. He is the director of the New York State Catholic Conference.

Have we gotten so low here in the United States that we have come down to this low point? First it was abortion. Now this. The United States is Satan-possessed to go this low.

We have no, absolutely no, respect for anything. We talk about the Holocaust and Hitler, yet we are no better than Hitler. We are nothing but hypocrites.

One thing I am glad for this January is that there will be no celebration of Roe v Wade this year because Roe v Wade is dead.

As Lucy Cacciotti always says, "Beware the first step."

William L. Hopkins

Auburn