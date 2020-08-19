Letter: Humans continue to damage the earth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You claimed a hit, but in my view, it's a miss.

Aug. 11: "Hit: To the continued discovery of harmful algal blooms on waterways in the Finger Lakes region." This is a strikeout, not a miss.

HABs existing because we humans allow it, created it and seem to want it with our desires for a greener, weed-free lawn, better farm animal production and over-abundant crops.

All "the stuff" that we humans put on the ground and in the air has the potential to end up in the earth's water system.

Did the COVID-19 virus come from Mother Nature? This environmental citizen scientist says of course it did. Mother Nature, in general, has the habit of taking care of her "flock."

The earth and her inhabitants are Mother Nature's flock. Her earth is sick. So sick that for her to get better she has to sacrifice some of her flock, a difficult choice for any mother but does happen in nature.

By giving us COVID-19, she is telling us to stop. Stop killing me and the entire flock with your own pollution. Mother Nature has forced her flock to take action. Indirectly, since mid-March, we have reduced our carbon output by not using our fossil fuel machines as much. As a result, does the sky look brighter? Do the plants look healthier? Is the air cleaner?