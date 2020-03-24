Letter: I-81 community grid would hurt truckers

As a representative of the Trucking Association of New York, I write today to share our support for maintaining high-speed access through the city of Syracuse and the central New York region along Interstate 81. For decades, Interstate 81 has served as an economic backbone for our region and has played a critical role in the growth and development of our trucking industry.

Replacing Interstate 81 with a network of busy city streets would hamper our industry’s ability to efficiently provide these services, creating irreparable economic damage, massive safety and environmental problems, and making longer emergency response time unavoidable.

Rerouting traffic to city streets, which are not equipped to handle this traffic, and along Interstate 481, would also negatively impact our local communities. The presence of large trucks traveling through a packed community grid with dozens of intersections and red lights poses major issues. Additionally, the large size commercial vehicles is not optimal for dense urban areas, increasing the chances of collisions. Moving through a community grid, and “stop and go” traffic will harm the air quality with untold numbers of tractor-trailers forces to idle at stoplight.