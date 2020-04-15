Letter: I-81 project takes trucks into account

Regarding Paul DeCarolis' March 24 letter, "I-81 community grid would hurt truckers," it seems he is not responding to the actual plan as presented. The preliminary draft environmental impact statement noted that Business Loop 81 — the high speed sections of the current 81 north and south of downtown plus Erie Boulevard and Almond Street — would be a "Qualifying Highway and designed to handle buses, recreational vehicles, and trucks, including large, heavy vehicles with a width limit of 102 inches." And at the DOT's meeting at Salina last September, someone from the DOT told me the upgrades to 481 that make it into the new I-81 were designed with truckers in mind.