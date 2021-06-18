Letter: I am committed to the Skaneateles community

I’m Brian Buff, current town of Skaneateles Highway Department foreman, and am running for the position of town highway superintendent in the upcoming Republican Primary June 22. I have worked for our highway department for the past 20 years and have been foreman for the last seven years.

I’m a life-long resident of Skaneateles and have worked/volunteered in our community since my early teens. From 13-18 years old I learned what hard work was all about on several local farms doing fieldwork, caring for livestock, whatever needed doing. I also spent years with my dad while he worked at Trabold’s Garage, learning the solid foundation of mechanical work I need and use on my current job each and every day.

In addition to running my own plowing business for several years — both commercial and local residential — managing the shipping and receiving department at P&S Filtration and working for Onondaga County Highway Department, I’ve spent the last 30 years volunteering for our community. In addition to years served with SAVES and Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department, I continue my volunteer activities as a search and rescue volunteer both locally and statewide.