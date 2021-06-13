Letter: I am well prepared to be Skaneateles highway superintendent

My name is Tim Dobrovosky and I am running for town of Skaneateles highway superintendent. The Republican primary is June 22, and I am asking for your vote. I received the endorsement of the Skaneateles Republican Committee and have the support of my co-workers. For those of you who do not know me, I was born and raised in Skaneateles, graduating from SCS in 1985. I received my associates degree from CCC and Bachelor of Arts from SUNY Cortland. I've been married to Janet Egert Dobrovosky for 31 years and we've raised our three children in Skaneateles. My parents, George and Helen, taught me the value and dignity of an honest day's work, and I was fortunate to work with them and my brothers in the family business, Dobrovosky Excavation, for over 30 years, 11 of them as president. Our business served a multitude of snowplow and blacktop customers, among other types of work, which prepared me for my job with the town today. In 2015, when the next generation wished to pursue other livelihoods, I began my career with the town as a heavy equipment operator. My experience working in the private sector and running my own business sets me apart from other candidates. I have an even temperament and the necessary leadership skills required to do this job. I am fully prepared to manage budgets, purchases, inventory and maintain equipment. I plan to work closely with personnel. I have extensive experience working with the public and have gained the trust and friendship of many residents along the way. My volunteer service on our church council as property committee chairman has also prepared me for this leadership role. My priorities are employee safety, maintaining safe highways and equipment, maximizing productivity, improving morale within the department, and efficient waste management, all while prioritizing fiscal responsibility. I will work well with the town board and other departments within town government to achieve common goals. In sum, I am ready, willing and able to use my experience, energy and skills to continue to serve the community I am so lucky to call home and would be honored and humbled to receive your vote June 22nd. Thank you for your consideration.