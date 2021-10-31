Letter: I bring experience to Owasco Town Court

As you are aware, I am completing my 12th year as your Owasco town justice and I am seeking re-election to my fourth term.

For your information, if you research a town justice on the New York State Courts website it clearly states, in sum:

Town and village courts are collectively known as the "justice courts." Many New Yorkers will have their first and only court experience in one of the almost 1,200 justice courts located throughout New York state.

As a town justice we are on call 24/7 as we arraign all criminal matters throughout the county. Even though all arraignments are now held at the Cayuga County Jail, justices may still be called out at any given time of day or night.

Town courts handle criminal cases (misdemeanors/violations); hold various hearings, when necessary; summary proceedings; evictions and can hold trials (traffic, DWI, jury trials and non-jury trials), when necessary. Though we arraign felony level charges we do not hear them in our court unless they are reduced to a misdemeanor plea offer. I have presided over hundreds of cases in the past 12 years.

Schooling is essential to being a town justice. Since being on the bench I have attended conferences, seminars and completed numerous mandatory classroom trainings followed by written examinations.

Prior to becoming the Owasco town justice, I was very much involved in the community. Once elected, I was no longer able to be on any boards or participate in fundraisers. According to the NYS Ethics Committee: A judge shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all the judge’s activities.

I take great pride in being your town justice and protecting you, your children, and our community to the best of my abilities.

I respectfully ask for your vote this Nov. 2.

Mary Jones

Owasco

Mary Jones is running for re-election as Owasco town justice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0